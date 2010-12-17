At an event carefully choreographed by Michigan’s incoming Republican Governor Rick Snyder’s transition team--a parade of corporate, civic, and political leaders previewed and validated the Snyder agenda, calling for big changes in government service delivery to save money and promote a more competitive business climate; while also calling for strategic investments in education, infrastructure, and Michigan’s metro regions as engines of the next economy.

The Center for Michigan, a centrist “think and do tank” created by retired newspaper publisher Phil Power, and Business Leaders for Michigan led by Doug Rothwell, co-chair of governor-elect Snyder’s transition (and his choice for head of Michigan’s Economic Development Corporation) orchestrated a symphony of Michigan CEOs, state and local elected officials, and policy analysts in promoting shared governmental services, reformed public employee compensation packages, two-year state budgeting, and streamlining the state’s business tax and regulatory system

Savings could then be used to invest more in Michigan’s tattered infrastructure, its metro city-regions as the state’s economic engines, and strategic human capital from early childhood education to the state’s public and research university network.

With a barren budget forcing invention, and federal stimulus “fixes” fast receding, governors like Michigan’ s Snyder may emerge as a “pragmatic caucus” of non-ideological, “just-get-it-done” realists practicing innovative economics at the state level.