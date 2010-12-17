Cassidy tells us this story because the new health law is expected to increase Medicaid enrollment by about 16 million people. Cassidy thinks this is a terrible idea -- and he's not the only one. Because the states, under federal supervision, run and help finance Medicaid, Republican governors and even a few Democrats have been screaming that this expansion will bankrupt their treasuries. Texas Gov. Rick Perry went so far as to threaten pulling Texas out of Medicaid altogether -- an idea, reportedly, that other Republicans also are contemplating.

I don't actually disagree with the underlying assessment of Medicaid: Lots of people on the program have few choices for medical care. But I have a question for Cassidy, Perry and all the other state officials who oppose expanding Medicaid and, in some cases, support getting rid of it once and for all: What do you propose to do instead? The answer, as far as I can tell, is to do nothing -- or, at least, very little. That's not very smart. And, more important, it's not very humane.

Medicaid may not provide great access to care. But it does provide access -- access its recipients very much need and that, according to research, has measurably improved their health. In what may be the most well-known study of its kind, economists Janet Currie and Jonathan Gruber found large expansions of Medicaid during the 1980s and early 1990s "significantly increased the utilization of medical care, particularly care delivered in physicians' offices," leading to "significant" reductions in both infant and child mortality.

Medicaid also provides benefits that its unique population needs, but would struggle to find in the private insurance market. That includes lead screening for low-income children, a fragile population at high risk of toxicity from chipped paint in old, poorly maintained homes. And it includes long-term care, particularly nursing home care, for senior citizens who can't afford its high expense. In fact, it is the disabled and the elderly -- not the stereotypical single mother on welfare -- on whom Medicaid spends the majority of its money.

Could the program be better? Absolutely. Like every health insurance program in the country, private and public, it could do more to promote the management of chronic disease. Fraud demands more vigilance, particularly from the states. But, by far, the best way to improve Medicaid would be to give it more money per beneficiary -- so that it pays providers something closer to what Medicare and private insurance pay. Do that and those Medicaid patients in Baton Rouge would get care that looks more like the treatment people with good insurance receive.