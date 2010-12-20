“Holbrooke” was impatient, judgmental and full of bluster. Because he was so smart, he quickly arrived at almost unshakeable conclusions about how something should be done. At such times, he was a difficult man to stand down, and his stubborn, often belligerent, forcefulness turned many people off. I quickly learned that the best way to deal with him was to play along. The truth was that, more often than not, his strongly held views proved to be absolutely right. Indeed, what I admired most about him was the fact that, although he was not a China specialist, he was nonetheless someone from whom I learned an immense amount about China. Of course, over the years he had had a good deal of experience working with Chinese diplomats, so he understood the DNA at the root of their negotiating systems. But, what really distinguished him from other generalists was his uncanny adeptness at x-raying and understanding how “things worked” in the world at large. This gave him a profound depth of field and a laser-like ability to tease out what was really going on in Chinese affairs.

While always pragmatic in his diplomacy, he never lost touch with his commitment to higher principles. Whether it was his devotion to solving the AIDS crisis, human right issues (with which his wife, Kati Marton, was deeply involved), humanitarian intervention or just intellectual and political discussion, I never felt that he allowed his moral backbone to bend. He was certainly capable of compromise, even of opportunism. But, one never felt during these times of pragmatic compromise that he lost his unerring moral compass.

On one occasion, he called me after he had met with a high-ranking Chinese diplomat, to say that he had had a rather acrimonious conversation with him about some of my writings that had not been well received in Beijing. It would have been easy for Holbrooke to have demurred and distanced himself from me with the disaffected diplomat. But, he did not. I later heard that he had indignantly defended my right to write whatever I wanted. These are the kinds of things that one does not forget.

One quickly grew accustomed to his pugnacious, sometimes even hectoring, manner. He did not like to hear that a problem could not be solved. For him the question was not whether something could be done, but whether it should be done, and how it could be done. He had a low tolerance for excuses. But, there were few who could be more generous with their time, more solicitous of younger people moving up the ladder of international relations, or more willing to take on difficult challenges. Indeed, behind all mythology about his “toughness,” there was something of a big teddy bear of a man inside, a person also capable of great emotion, devotion and commitment.

We had all become so accustomed to relying on this imposing, defiant man to lead the way that it seemed impossible that last week he would not somehow be able to overcome that one, small, ruptured aorta. To die in the prime of life with so many critical problems in the world still unsolved was so unlike him. When I heard that final, heart rending report on the BBC, solemnly announcing that Ambassador Richard N. Holbrooke had died, it seemed almost unthinkable that this man who had succeeded in fixing so much in the world, should finally have proven mortal.

Orville Schell is the former Dean of the Graduate School of Journalism at the University of California, Berkeley. He was recently appointed by the Asia Society as the Arthur Ross Director to set up its new Center on US China Relations in New York City.

Click here to subscribe to TNR and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.