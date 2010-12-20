Meanwhile, the team of Nick Gillespie and Veronique de Rugy strike back. (I don't mean to lump Wilkinson in with them -- Wilkinson is pretty knowledgeable.) Gillespie writes, "For [Chait], to believe in balancing budgets with revenues equal to 19 percent of GDP is evidence of "debilitating pathologies." Obviously I wrote nothing of the kind. Of course you could balance the budget with revenue at 19% of GDP if you had the votes. For that matter, you could balance the budget with revenue at 0% of GDP. Knock yourself out! Gillespie's latest reply launches yet another diatribe against government, again missing my objection, which is purely arithmetic. They want to balance the budget in 2020 while keeping all the Bush tax cuts in place. Okay, fine. I wrote that it would require a 24% cut in spending, but that was too small, because their baseline assumes the expiration of the tax cuts on income over $250,000 a year, and it ignores debt payments, which you can't cut. The real figure is closer to 30% of the budget. You can't imply this can be done just by trimming a bit of fat. And you can't imply, as Gillespie does in his video, that you simply need to take a tiny nick out of each year's budget, because their plan would require progressively deeper cuts each year until the final result was a 30% cut.

Meanwhile, Gillespie's co-author Veronique de Rugy defends her claim that "the main impact the [Bush] rate reduction had in the first place was to make the rich pay an even bigger share of taxes that they paid before." She now says that her argument was simply that the Bush tax cuts caused the rich to pay a higher chare of the tax burden because they lowered tax rates for the non-rich more than for the rich:

The primary reason for the increase in the share paid by the rich after the tax cuts isn’t that they made more money than before, a thought unbearable to Chait. Rather, it is that the Bush-era tax cuts reduced the taxes paid by middle- and lower-income families across the board and even kicked a lot of people at the bottom of the income distribution off the tax rolls altogether — it’s bad economic policy, but it should be something that Chait appreciates. In other words, the main reason why rich people were paying a bigger share of the total income tax is that fewer people at the bottom were paying it — the overall number of people paying little or no income tax increased, hence the share of the burden on those paying taxes, especially at the top, grew.

Sorry, that's not true, either. The Bush tax cuts provided a disproportionately large cut to the highest-earning 1% of taxpayers, decreasing their share of the federal tax burden. However, the pre-tax share of income earned by the richest 1% rose over that period (as it rose in the decade prior as well):

The net result of these two factors was that the rich paid a higher share of the federal tax burden. The growing share of pre-tax income going to the rich cancelled out the lower share of the tax burden.

So de Rugy's claim that "The primary reason for the increase in the share paid by the rich after the tax cuts isn’t that they made more money than before" is simply false. That's the entire reason the share of taxes paid by the top 1% rose.