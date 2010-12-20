Andrew Ferguson's profile of Haley Barbour is attracting a lot of attention because Barbour's praise of the White Citizen's Councils of his native Yazoo , Mississippi , accepted by Ferguson at face value, turns out to be historically inaccurate. Aside from the significant flaw of glossing over Barbour's praise for a white supremacist organization, Ferguson 's profile is not that bad. It does, however, reveal some persistent tics in conservative thinking about race, segregation and the South. One tic is the belief that after about 1965, any particularly racist character of the South essentially disappeared:

Republicans then, he says, were the party of youth and progress—“made up of Jaycees and Boy Scouts”—in contrast to the Democrats, sclerotic from a century of single-party dominance and burdened with the legacy of segregation. “I was Republican county chairman when I was 25,” he told me, “and I was the oldest Republican county chairman in the state.”

That is the conservative view -- after the civil rights movement, association with segregation became a burden, even in Mississippi . The reality is that segregationist politicians continued to thrive for years and years. Indeed, if segregation was a "burden" for the Democratic Party, then you'd expect it would have sagged immediately after the civil rights movement before slowly coming back as time went by. In fact, segregationist Democrats continued to do well in the aftermath of the civil rights movement. The party's fortunes declined as its association with segregation wore off -- just the opposite of the dynamic Ferguson describes.

A second, related tic is a kind of petulant anti-anti-racism:

What role Yazoo City ’s segregationist past might play in Barbour’s presidential campaign is hard to say. It could become an issue, particularly for Washington political reporters who enjoy moralizing about race and public education while sending their own children to progressive schools like Sidwell Friends and St. Albans , where applicants of color are discreetly screened and their numbers carefully regulated.