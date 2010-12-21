A dispatch from inside President Lukashenko’s brutal election crackdown.

Minsk, Belarus—On Sunday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was reelected to five more years in office. He garnered 80 percent of the vote, according to official numbers. In past elections, Lukashenko, often called “Europe’s last dictator,” all but prevented anyone from directly challenging him. But, this year, he earned widespread recognition for orchestrating an election that was “much freer than the past,” featuring all the trappings of an open and fair process. There were nine opposition candidates, each of whom received two, uncensored, 30-minute campaign segments on state television and radio. There was a televised presidential debate (albeit one which Lukashenko declined to participate in). And there were campaign events for his rivals that weren’t busted up by authorities (though they did have to notify the government in advance).

But the concessions Lukashenko made were ultimately meaningless. They were carefully crafted so that the race merely seemed democratic. I was in Minsk for the vote and learned of the lengths Lukashenko went to in order to assure he would win—and to assure that critics would be put in their place after the vote. Far from democracy, this was the epitome of despotism. “With such small steps to democracy,” opposition candidate Viktor Tereshenko told me, “it will take a minimum of fifty years before we are fully democratic.”

The run-up to the election gave plenty of reason to doubt that the vote would be conducted fairly. Because the government controls virtually all of the media, the opposition was regularly depicted on television “as thieves, tax cheats, and ham-handed,” according to one observer. And the head of the Central Election Commission, Lidiya Yermoshina, is already under European Union sanctions for presiding over a series of sham elections.

It was no surprise, then, that the two leading opposition candidates, Uvladizmir Neklayev and Andrei Sannikov, held a press conference on Saturday to announce they had received multiple reports of electoral fraud. They called on their countrymen to join them the following evening in October Square, where opposition rallies have traditionally been held. The candidates were vague about how they would proceed Sunday night, but, when a reporter from a state TV company asked Neklayev why he was encouraging his supporters to act violently, the candidate responded: “We never use violence. Your employers have always used violence and force.”