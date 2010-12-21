So it’s time to get this done. Late last Friday the Senate passed a severely edited version of the America COMPETES Reauthorization Act of 2010 to continue funding for a number of science, education, and technology programs and agencies. That means HR 5116 now heads back to the House for a vote as early as today—a vote that, while in some ways frustrating, remains essential. The bottom line: House members and metropolitan stakeholders should work hard to pass this imperfect, too-slight reauthorization of one of the nation's key vehicles for maintaining its economic competitiveness, especially because it happens to contain an exciting and timely new “regional innovation program.”

To be sure, the Senate bill represents a significant retrenchment from the $84 billion bipartisan bill the House passed in May.

Trimmed back to just a three-year extension, the $43 billion reduces both the dollar size but also the degree of policy innovation that the House has envisioned.