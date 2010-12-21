They want the holiday to be more religious ("Jesus is the reason for the season") and they want it to be observed more universally ("Christmas is our national holiday.") You can't do both.

Well, I mean, you can, if your premise is that this is a Christian country and everybody else is just allowed to live here. But that attitude is at odds with the pluralist character of the United States that, contra various religious right myths, goes back to its founding. So if you want Christmas to be totally pervasive, as many Christians desire, as opposed to merely almost-totally-pervasive, then its religiosity needs to be underplayed. Or if you want to return it to its role as a holiday about Jesus, then it has to be something other than "our national holiday."

Now, obviously, some religious conservatives don't mind if Christmas is secularized but object to people saying "Happy Holidays" in public, while others want the holiday to be more openly Christian but don't expect the entire culture to be subsumed in it. But the general tendency on the right is to demand both things, and there's the rub.