Mitch McConnell is not even trying to appear reasonable:

McConnell is signaling that the White House should be prepared in the new Congress to support Republican policies – not the other way around.

“If the president is willing to do things that we believe in, I don’t think we’re going to say, ‘No, Mr. President we’re not going to do this any longer because you’re now with us,’” McConnell told POLITICO in his ornate office across from the old Senate chamber. “Any time the president is willing to do what we think is in the best interest of the American people, we have something to talk about.”

Coming on the heels of McConnell's previous boast that his top goal was to defeat Obama, it seems obvious that McConnell does not find it necessary to even pretend to be interested in compromise. His strategy of obstructionism is very useful for Republicans, but the sheer brazenness of it isn't -- most Americans think Obama wants to compromise with Republicans, but that Republicans don't want to compromise with him. That (accurate) perception is going to give Obama a stronger hand both in his dealings with the GOP and in his 2012 run.

So, again, why isn't McConnell at least putting up a facade of reasonableness?