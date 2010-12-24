A lyrical piano suite tenuously conceived as an homage to Cecil Taylor, McCoy Tyner, and Herbie Hancock.

5. Ralph Alessi: Cognitive Dissonance

Rigorous but fanciful jazz by a vastly under-appreciated trumpeter and composer.

6. Kayne West: My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

Can his music ever be as magnificent as he says it is? No, but this is scarily close, and the lyrics are strong by any standard.

7. Bill Frisell: Disfarmer

Wonderfully, organically genre-twisting jazz-country-folk music inspired by the genius outsider of portrait photography.

8. Fred Hersch: Whirl

Trio jazz of rare, sometimes dark beauty.

9. Teenage Fanclub: Shadows

Tuneful, somewhat ambitious Byrds-influenced pop by a Scottish band long on the verge of greatness.

10. Irene Kral: Second Chance

Largely forgotten, the late Kral (who died in 1978) sang standards in a style so understated that it scarcely existed. This music, drawn from a recording of a show in a San Diego hotel in 1975, demands close listening.

Honorable Non-Mention:

Karen Oberlin: Live at the Algonquin

The standards of critical practice prohibit me from including this recording from Oberlin’s long run at the Oak Room this year, because I’m married to the artist. So I won’t.