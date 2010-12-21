If the citizens of New Jersey like candor, Chris Christie is the governor they’ve been waiting for.

And Matthew Continetti:

This is Chris Christie's moment. The New Jersey governor is touring the country in support of Republican candidates. He's taken on the public sector unions. He's made some hard calls. He speaks in a blunt, confrontational style. Yet he remains popular.

Guess what -- Christie isn't all that popular anymore:

As his first year draws to a close, New Jerseyans are split about Gov. Chris Christie’s job performance with a majority rating him only fair or poor, according to a Rutgers-Eagleton poll released today. Only 39 percent of Garden State residents rate the governor’s job performance either excellent (17 percent) or good (22 percent), compared to 54 percent who rate him fair (26 percent) or poor (28 percent), and 6 percent who are unsure. Support is stronger among those who say they voted in the recent congressional election: 21 percent of voters rate his performance excellent, and 23 percent rate him as good. Another 23 percent say he is doing a fair job and 29 percent say he is doing a poor job, while 4 percent of voters are unsure.

Christie won in 2009 because he represented the out party during an economic and fiscal crisis. His ratings are going down largely because he's slowly coming to represent the status quo and the economy still stinks. I suspect the people who gushed over the wondrous popularity of his rude behavior are going to slowly figure out that openly bullying people is not, in fact, a magical strategy, nor is hard-line conservatism a secret formula for winning the hearts of Americans everywhere.