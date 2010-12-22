Giacometti is by no means the only twentieth-century artist who incorporates newspaper in his work. Picasso and Braque cut up newspapers in order to construct the counter-realities of their collages, and there have been many theories as to the significance that these press clippings have in Cubist collage. It has been argued that if one pays close attention to the journalistic stories Picasso incorporates in his work, one finds a reflection of what some regard as his anarchist sympathies in the years leading up to World War I. Others have thought that the juxtaposition of various newspaper fragments reflects the cacophonous conversations in the Parisian cafés during the Cubist years, the cascade of cosmopolitan voices, the heterogeneity of opinions. De Kooning, in making his 1955 painting Gotham News, found a very different way of using newspaper, inserting the ghost of the day’s news amid his jabbing paint strokes. He would sometimes press sheets of newspaper into his wet paint, apparently to keep the surface from drying overnight. And when he removed the pages the next day and found that the ink had adhered to the paint, he occasionally left the black marks there, as a shadowy text.

Among the drawings at Eykyn Maclean is one that Giacometti made of Braque immediately after the old master’s death in 1963. Braque’s handsome head is an isolated profile, totally real and totally hieratic, as particular as a study by Ingres and as generalized as a figure in an Egyptian tomb. Giacometti was a great admirer of Braque’s paintings, with their heartbreaking, exquisite orchestrations of grays. Some influence may have also gone the other way, at least my thoughts about Giacometti and newspapers have made me think again about a poster by Braque that I’ve lived with for many years, one he designed for an exhibition at the Maeght Gallery in 1956. Braque was obsessed in those years with the image of a bird in flight, and so the poster features one of his emblematic creatures, the entire body composed of a single twisting, angling line. Only here the bird is inscribed on a sheet of newspaper that has been scumbled with white paint in such a way as not to totally obliterate the columns of type, so that if one comes close one can actually read the news and the advertisements. What does it mean to find this dreamy, mystical bird emerging from the pages of a newspaper? Is the juxtaposition of the newspaper and the bird a juxtaposition of the ordinary and the transcendent?

And could it be that Giacometti’s drawings have some similar meaning, if not for him, then certainly for us? In drawing his exquisite figures and faces on pieces of newspaper, Giacometti asserts a reality that complicates everyday reality: the superior reality of his eye, his sight. He is mastering—he is overriding—current events. These drawings, so casual and so gorgeous, trump their quotidian supports. Springing from the page, Giacometti’s line confounds the day’s news with a glimpse of eternity.

Jed Perl is the art critic for The New Republic.