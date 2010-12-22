Jonah Goldberg winnows the serious GOP field, and the finalists are:

That leaves us with a top tier of five front-runners: Romney, Palin, Gingrich, Pawlenty, and Daniels. Romney is the organizational front-runner; Daniels is the first pick of wonks and D. C. eggheads; Palin probably has the most devoted following among actual voters; Gingrich will dominate the debates; and Pawlenty (vying with Daniels) is the least disliked.

I can think of one hopeful who's going to be upset he's not on this list...