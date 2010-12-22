[Guest post by Noam Scheiber:]

My favorite paragraph in the McConnell op-ed Chait mentioned earlier:

Some Democrats have responded to the election by reaffirming their belief in government’s ability to solve our problems. But many others have acknowledged with their votes on the tax bill that the policies of the last two years have fallen short, and that it’s time to move in a different direction. The importance of this shift can’t be overstated.

Move in a different direction? That's an awfully strange reading of a vote to freeze the last decade's tax rates (which would, uh, also make them the policies of the last two years...). But maybe McConnell was talking about the two percentage-point payroll tax cut the administration insisted on.