After last November’s election, one might have expected the Obama White House and Democratic Congress to take six weeks off to mull their defeat. Instead, they used the lame duck session in December to win cloture-proof majorities for some very significant bills. Just today, the Senate ratified the new START arms control treaty by a whopping 71 to 26 vote. On December 18, the Senate voted by 65 to 31 to strike down the Pentagon’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy against gays serving openly in the armed forces.

Today’s ratification of the New Start treaty reduces U.S. and Russian nuclear arsenals, and resumes inspections between the two countries, but its real importance is in strengthening U.S.-Russian relations, which had become frayed under George W. Bush. The U.S. needs Russian support to achieve American objectives in Iran, Afghanistan, and East Asia. And the treaty’s ratification may also boost the stock of Russian President Dmitri Medvedev, with whom Obama negotiated the treaty, at the expense of the more intransigent Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.

The votes on START and on DADT also displayed the outlines of a coalition between Senate Democrats and moderate or moderately conservative Republicans that could overcome the kind of filibuster strategy that the Republican leadership has used over the last two years against administration proposals and appointments. The Republicans who signed onto these bills were willing to put the merits of the legislation above the leadership’s attempt to cripple Obama.

Utah Senator Robert Bennett and Ohio Senator George Voinovich are leaving the Senate and don’t count. But Maine’s Olympia Snowe and Susan Collins, Massachusetts’s Scott Brown, and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, who voted for both bills, would seem to constitute a dependable moderate bloc. And add to them newly elected Mark Kirk from Illinois (who represents a blue state), North Carolina Senator Richard Burr, Indiana Senator Richard Lugar, and Nevada Senator Jon Ensign (who represent states that Obama carried in 2008), Johnny Isakson (who comes out of suburban Atlanta), and Tennessee Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker (who come from eastern Tennessee, the home in the past of moderate Republicans like Howard Baker.)