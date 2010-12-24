The last line really makes this story:

DUBLIN, Ohio - Michelle Phipps wouldn't be surprised if you think she's a little nutty, but before you jump to conclusions, she wants you to look for yourself.

The Ohio woman believes one of her pistachio nuts bears a striking resemblance to Jesus.

A coworker brought in the nuts to share with other employees. Phipps said one of the nuts immediately stood out from the rest.

"We all started joking about it and talking it. One thought it looked like Jason from a movie, or Freddy Kruger or George Washington. All sorts of things," Phipps said. Phipps, though, insists it looks like Jesus.

She plans to preserve the nut and even put a picture of it on her Facebook page.