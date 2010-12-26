Aubuike Ihejririka, Nigeria’s army chief of staff, explained the terror that killed at least 40 people in northeast Nigeria on Christmas eve and Christmas day. According to Reuters in the New York Times (“Nigerian Villages and Churches Are Struck in Deadly Attacks”) he described these episodes rightly as a “a series of bomb blasts.” However, the commander emphasized that this “did not seem related to religious clashes that flare up sporadically between the country’s Muslim and Christian populations.” “That is terrorism, It’s an unfortunate incident.”

This is not Islamic terrorism, he seems to be saying, and it’s not Christian terrorism either. Believe that and you’ll believe anything.

Still, my guess is that President Obama would pretty much explain the phenomena the same way. Which really means no one is responsible.

But the fact, the cold fact, is that all of the Christmas victims were, well, yes, Christians. In Jos, in central Nigeria, volleys of bombs were detonated during Christmas eve celebrations, killing at least 32 people and wounding more than 50 wounded. Alas, one never catches up with how many of the wounded ended up dead.