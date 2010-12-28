Why the all-out refusal to cooperate? Because, with the mid-terms looming, Republicans wanted to ensure that bills didn’t have a veneer of bipartisanship. They wanted to show that Democrats couldn’t govern, and they wanted to bring down the president’s poll numbers. “I think the reason my members are feeling really good,” Senator McConnell said last spring, “is they believe that the reward for playing team ball this year was the reversal of the political environment and the possibility that we will have a bigger team next year.” And he was right: Thanks to mid-term victories, the GOP ranks on the Hill will swell in 2011.

But things shifted after the election. In the lame duck session, several moderate Republicans changed their tune. Senators Snowe, Collins, and Murkowski all crossed over on repeal of DADT, as well as on ratification of New START and passage of the tax bill. Senator Collins, in fact, didn’t just cross over: She worked overtime to save DADT repeal by passing it as a single bill, rather than as a rider. And there were other bills Republicans helped pass, such as food safety legislation (finally) and money for September 11 first responders.

The reason for the change? Republicans have gotten what they want, at least for now. With the election over, the push for “team ball” isn’t nearly as strong. The GOP has seized the House and diminished the Democrats’ seats in the Senate to 53. This meant that, in the lame duck session, moderate Republicans could vote their conscience rather than continue to hunker down under McConnell’s policy of obstruction. For the first time in months, they could back Democratic bills, like DADT, that had strong public support. In short, they were finally able to help Congress do its job.

But this raises the question: In the next Congress, will moderate Republicans continue to vote their consciences? Or will Republicans immediately revert to the strategy that won them all those seats in 2010, and obstruct the Democrats at every turn? You can see it going either way. On the one hand, we are still two years from the next election, and so moderate Republicans may feel that they have a window to continue acting as they did during the lame duck, at least for the next few months. What’s more, now that Republicans control the House, they may believe they will be held responsible for any gridlock to a degree they weren’t before. Taken together, these two factors could lead to a productive start to the next Congress.

Or maybe not. Republican presidential candidates will want to keep attacking Obama and any legislation his party proposes—and the GOP ranks on the Hill might fall in behind them. They might again choose obstruction over legislative effectiveness, hoping this will ensure that Obama doesn’t win a second term. In other words, whether Washington works in 2011 or doesn’t is still an open question.