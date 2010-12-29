Politico reported the other day that Wall Street is upset at the Obama administration. It seems to me as if the hurt feelings of this tiny (albeit very rich) segment of society has received enormous attention in the media. After all, there are a lot of groups in this country at least as numerous as CEOs and with no less cause for grievance, and yet we hear about their wounded egos far less often.
I asked intrepid Reporter-Researcher James Downie to tabulate how many times Politico alone has run some version of the "business upset at Obama" story.
Then answer turns out to be, a lot of times:
