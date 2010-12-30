The current issue of the Yale Alumni Magazine includes an unusual column by its editor bemoaning the lack of debate—or even interest—regarding Yale’s September announcement that it was in serious discussion with the National University of Singapore about creating a liberal arts college, based on the American model, to be called Yale-NUS. The media, the blogosphere, the alumni, even the faculty: All are quiet, the editor writes. “One would expect a little more engagement, a little more curiosity—especially when the topic is as monumental in Yale’s history as the founding of a college in Asia.”

As an alumnus, I agree. Consider the case of Alan Shadrake, a British journalist facing jail for a book with the cheeky title and (to Singaporean ears) deeply offensive subtitle of “Once a Jolly Hangman: Singapore Justice in the Dock.” It is a well-reported if repetitive and unevenly argued amateur’s indictment of Singaporean justice as corrupt and biased, focused on Singapore’s deeply troubling use of the death penalty, by hanging, for drug traffickers. Shadrake’s offenses, for which he was jailed before trial (he was subsequently bailed), are criminal defamation (a pending case) and contempt of court (convicted and sentenced to six weeks in jail plus a fine, now under appeal), for having “cast doubt on the impartiality and independence of the judiciary.” With a book that almost no one has read, he has scandalized Singapore.

Yale knows about Alan Shadrake, and even incorporated his case into its nine-page prospectus to faculty regarding the Yale-NUS project, although without bothering to name him. “We were greatly concerned” by his arrest, Yale notes, mentioning numerous consultations with Singaporean attorneys, American academics, including officials from universities like NYU that have programs in Singapore, and its own faculty committees. Yale appears pleased by its findings and, together with its Singaporean partners, plans to issue a statement upholding academic freedom in the Final Agreement (when and if one comes) declaring that “faculty and students in the College will be free to conduct scholarship and research and publish the results, bearing in mind the need to act in accordance with accepted scholarly and professional standards and the regulations of the College.”

But one wonders who will judge a given work’s “scholarly and professional standards,” language that could reasonably include Singapore’s courts. Yale notes explicitly that “regulations of the College” will “include the prohibition of defamatory language concerning race or religion,” a hate-speech policy that Yale itself does not have in the United States. So does that mean a liberal arts professor at Yale-NUS who does research in politics or sociology presenting what may seem odious comparisons on race or religion—a Charles Murray, perhaps, whose book The Bell Curve touched on forbidden thoughts—is to be sanctioned, first by the College and perhaps too by Singapore, which might jail him?