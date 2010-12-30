The Republicans are going to learn more about the Constitution:

When Republicans take over the House next week, they will do something that apparently has never been done before in the chamber's 221 year history.

They will read the Constitution aloud.

And then they will require that every new bill contain a statement by the lawmaker who wrote it citing the constitutional authority to enact the proposed legislation.

My favorite part is going to be when they read the word "welfare." It's in the first sentence!