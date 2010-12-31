Yet these are only some of the tales with which plebes must reckon. Our current engagements overseas present them with even more: stories without the clarity imposed by time’s passing, stories that confuse because they lack the definition of an ending. Having only recently begun a military career, plebes tend to depend heavily on others’ stories. They eagerly play the roles that someone else constructs for them. Momentous career choice once made, they come to believe that they have ceded control over their own narratives. How easy it can become to let a uniform, with all its signs and signals, tell their story for them.

It is my hope, then, that the plebes’ introduction to literature, particularly to Ovid’s Metamorphoses, will equip them with the ability to interpret the stories they have (often unwittingly) inherited as well as with the ingenuity to create new ones. Ovid is one of literature’s wiliest fabulists; his is no systematic chronicle. His poem’s structure mirrors the shape-shifting instability of the world it depicts, one in which chaos always threatens to rend the universal order to which it gave birth. The narrative itself often misbehaves right along with its protagonists. Perhaps a story refuses to end or is interrupted by another tale only to resume later; sometimes one story—maybe naturally but often quite arbitrarily—becomes another one altogether; often tragic and comic elements comingle. Ovid’s world is one in which even form and matter threaten to dissolve before our eyes: A boy who happens to be the son of Phoebus the sun-king borrows his father’s chariot and nearly incinerates all creation before plunging like a comet headlong from the sky. A girl, pursued by lustful Jupiter, is transformed by his jealous wife Juno into a cow terrified by the sound of her own incomprehensible lowing and left to scratch the story of her terrifying abduction and alteration in the dirt with a hoof. A man who founded a kingdom by killing a venomous serpent and sowing the fields with its teeth cries out in despair at the litany of misfortunes that have since befallen him; in his grief, he becomes a serpent himself, destined to dwell, in the company of his similarly transformed wife, in an Illyrian grove—a pair of genial snakes living in peace with human beings because they remember who they used to be.

After reading these myths, the plebes will be asked to invent one of their own: to unleash their unpredictable, insufficiently exercised creativity in the modern reimagining of an ancient metamorphosis. By setting a shape-changing episode within the known worlds of home, high school, or West Point, the plebes will learn how to make the familiar strange and thus to recognize more clearly the lineaments of the stories that surround them. In transplanting Ovid to new soil and exerting some measure of control over a narrative—complex, contradictory, and alien though it may seem—they will begin their own transformation from consumers into authors of myth.

Such an act of imagination seems especially appropriate at this critical phase in the plebes’ journey as soldiers and storytellers. Because, sooner or later, they will arrive at a moment we all experience—when the old stories on which we have relied stop working. Joan Didion describes this crisis in her essay “The White Album,” which explores the dislocations of living in California in the late 1960s: “We tell ourselves stories in order to live,” Didion writes. “Or at least we do for a while.” During this period in her life, she explains, “I began to doubt the premises of all the stories I had ever told myself, a common condition but one I found troubling.”