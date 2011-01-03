Perhaps lost in the flurry of last month’s lame duck session of Congress, America’s flagship “competitiveness” bill, America COMPETES, passed last month when the House accepted the Senate’s text and officially reauthorized it just before Congress adjourned.

This is a big deal, because while there are several major disappointing omissions in the final bill, there is also a sense of relief and genuine progress that should be especially gratifying to the nation’s growing ranks of regionalists.

Congress both united in a difficult year to continue building the nation’s innovation capabilities and affirmed the importance of regions and place in innovation. They did this by including in the bill Sec. 603: a “regional innovation program” to “encourage and support the development of regional innovation strategies, including regional innovation clusters.” Central to this is a new competitive grant program that will make awards available to regional cluster initiatives on a matching basis.

This is a significant milestone, gratifying to us at Metro because the measure contains key features of a program we proposed two years ago and because it begins to address a major gap in U.S. economic policy. Such policy has at once largely ignored the powerful role of place and density in growth and innovation, as we noted in this report several years ago. Beyond that, policy has similarly neglected the synergistic dynamics of local industry clusters that Bruce Katz and I wrote about a few months ago. Congress’ authorization of $100 million annually for federal cluster strategies begins to address this longstanding blind spot. This gives the federal government all the rationale and impetus it needs to begin developing a significant, multi-agency clusters push centered at the Economic Development Administration (EDA) but linked to multiple other aligned agencies and their programs.