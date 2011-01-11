The goal that Specter set for himself is rather more modest. He has reconstructed some of the key debates in postwar German legal theory, and he has shown—efficiently and with strong evidence—how Habermas both criticized and incorporated the central themes of those debates into his work. What most distinguishes Specter’s book is a methodological commitment to the principle that there is no real divide between Habermas the philosopher and Habermas the engagé critic. In demonstrating the close connection between these two facets of his protagonist’s career, Specter has succeeded very well.

Habermas first emerged on the German political scene in the late 1950s. This defines his membership in the “’58er” generation—Specter’s term for a group that also includes many of the key political figures of the FRG such as the former chancellor Helmut Kohl (b. 1930), the conservative philosopher Hermann Lübbe (1926), the historian Hans Mommsen (1930) and the theologian Johann Baptist Metz (1928). The ’58ers were united by what Kohl once famously called the “blessing of late birth”: Too young to feel themselves politically compromised by the events of the Third Reich, they were nonetheless old enough to remember both its rise and its collapse.

This set them apart from the “’68ers”—the younger generation that rushed into the streets in May 1968, for whom Nazism was not so much a specific memory as a term of general abuse. Too mature to participate with full enthusiasm in the street demonstrations and the intoxicating spirit of the ’60s counterculture, Habermas, like many of his generation, looked upon the ’68ers with cautious admiration. He lauded their anti-authoritarianism but rebuked them when they succumbed to the romantic (and potentially violent) cult of “immediacy.” He criticized the Red Army Faction for embracing what he called “left fascism”—a razor-sharp phrase that he later came to regret.

Specter is especially good at discerning how even the more technical facets of Habermas’s thinking took shape in critical dialogue with contemporary political events. This is true most of all for Specter’s account of the genesis of Habermas’s most recent contribution to political and legal theory, Between Facts and Norms, published in Germany in 1992, the work to which Specter devotes deepest attention in his book’s closing chapter, almost as if it were the culmination of Habermas’s career. One of Specter’s major aims is to push back against critics (such as the left-Schmittian Chantal Mouffe) who have read Between Facts and Norms as Habermas’s farewell to his earlier mode of Marxist-inspired critical theory and, more dramatically, as a capitulation to neo-liberalism. More moderate readers have seen the book as setting out on a new path, marking a “legal turn” or “liberal turn” in Habermas’s thought.

Specter, rather boldly, rejects all these interpretations. He insists instead that the work should be read as “a kind of fragmented intellectual biography,” such that we may better discern development where others have identified a volte face. “The thesis of a legal or liberal turn,” Specter claims, “obscures a significant continuity in Habermas’s work” that stretches all the way back to his thesis, in 1962, on the genesis of the bourgeois public sphere. It springs from “Habermas’s lifelong commitment to a radical reform of liberal constitutionalism.” Seen in this broader historical perspective, Between Facts and Norms is, Specter claims, not a work of political resignation at all. It recasts rather than abandons the “utopian longing of the German Left.”

Whether this argument for strong continuity is plausible remains open for further debate. To settle the issue would obviously require a complete and rigorous stocktaking of Habermas’s work from beginning to end. So Specter provides more of a suggestion than a definitive answer. His book starts out slowly, documenting major lines of ideological fracture in German political and constitutional thought from the 1950s to the ’80s. The book was originally a dissertation, and it bears all of the marks of the scrupulous empiricism of graduate studenthood: its author has burrowed deep in the archives for nearly all of the dramatis personae of postwar German politics and political theory—Willy Brandt, Helmut Schmidt, Wolfgang Abendroth, Max Horkheimer, Alexander Mitscherlich, Herbert Marcuse, Max Horkheimer, and Carl Schmitt. Specter has also conducted interviews with the living, including Habermas himself.

Those who are inclined to see Habermas chiefly as a philosopher in the grand tradition of post-Kantian German rationalism are likely to miss the more worldly factors that have conditioned his career. But as Specter shows, debate in post-war West Germany concerning the constitutional limits upon oppositional parties and free speech proved to be a major influence for Habermas’s emergent theories of democracy. Consider the Nordrhein-Westfalen case in 1959, in which the state legislature attempted to block editors and publishers from distributing literature that promoted “socialism, militarism, totalitarianism, or racial discrimination.” The Federal Constitutional Court found that this effort violated Article 5 of Germany’s Basic Law, which established the rights of a free press. But the Court also found that the effort interfered with the high court’s own proper right to censorship as outlined in the Basic Law’s Articles 18 and 21, the relevant passages stating that political parties who seek “by reason of their aims or … behavior to endanger the existence of the Federal Republic of Germany shall be unconstitutional.” The Federal Constitutional Court interpreted this as authorizing the high court to protect the state against its most dangerous political opponents. Their reasoning harkened back to the idea of “militant democracy” (developed in the 1930s by the exiled political scientist Karl Loewenstein), according to which a democracy cannot survive if it does not set limits upon speech that seeks to destroy democratic institutions.

In its original context, this principle had an urgent significance: it was a warning against permitting the National Socialists to participate in parliamentary democracy when it was obvious that once they achieved a majority they would slam the door behind them, destroying the institutions that had brought them to power. But in the postwar context Habermas could read the court’s decision rather differently, as an affirmation that the state had a positiveduty to guarantee free speech. As Specter notes, Habermas actually refers to the Nordrhein-Westfalen case in a footnote to The Structural Transformation of the Bourgeois Public Sphere, from 1962,where he interprets the court’s finding as a signal that it will safeguard “equal access to the public sphere.” Readers typically inattentive to such details should be grateful to Specter for alerting us to the political context in which Habermas developed his theories.

At times, however, it is hard not to feel frustrated that Specter’s attention is drawn so swiftly toward events in German political and legal history, and that he does not grapple in a more sustained way with the philosophical issues that have preoccupied Habermas throughout his career. For a book that is advertised as an intellectual biography, one learns less than one would like about such all-consuming themes. Isolating any predominant leitmotif within such a complex body of thought involves considerable risk; but the central theme that unites Habermas’s work from beginning to end is, one might argue, the idea of “post-metaphysical thinking”—the notion that modernity must forgo all appeals to transcendent norms to build its principles in a purely immanent fashion, working with nothing more substantial than its own procedures of rational discussion.

Early in his philosophical training, Habermas came to the conclusion that critical reason would have to cast aside its illusory transcendence from history and society to become unapologetically “post-metaphysical.” This, of course, is an idea that has many sources and strands. But without some understanding of its underlying philosophical motives, one feels hard-pressed to make much sense of the high investment that Habermas has placed upon rational and democratic deliberation. It is an idea that springs from Habermas’s deepest ruminations upon both the strengths and the deficiencies of the modern philosophical tradition from Kant to the early Frankfurt School.

Further inspiration came also from a rather different and more ambivalent source: Martin Heidegger, the philosopher whose works both inspired the young Habermas but also brought the first great disillusionment of his early years. When Heidegger edited An Introduction to Metaphysics for publication in 1953, Habermas recognized that the older philosopher did not even try to explain the notorious pre-war passagewhere he had extolled the “inner truth and greatness” of National Socialism. Heidegger’s apparent indifference to the political significance of this remark came as a “crushing realization,” according to Specter. But it did not prompt Habermas to discard wholesale all that he had learned from Heidegger’s works. The very effort to develop a species of reason after the collapse of metaphysics seems necessary only if one has absorbed the Heideggerian lesson that metaphysics is no longer a possibility. The model of so-called “communicative reason” that Habermas laid out in mature form in 1981 in his two-volume work The Theory of Communicative Action looks like an attempt to salvage for modern democracy a post-metaphysical conception of reason while resisting Heidegger’s irrationalist and anti-modernist conclusions.

Such deeper themes—motifs and patterns of argumentation that have nourished the very roots of Habermas’s philosophy—receive too little attention in Specter’s book, perhaps because its author does not wish to dwell on matters that have no immediate political reference. It is surely right to portray Habermas as a philosopher who retains an acute sensitivity for the fortunes of postwar European democracy, and what Specter has revealed will greatly enrich the way we understand Habermas’s motives. But there is a risk of reductionism in seeing so much of Habermas’s philosophical writing as a political seismograph for its times. At one revealing moment in the book, we are suddenly treated to a dispute that recalls the famous scene from Annie Hall where Woody Allen yanks Marshall McLuhan on camera: Specter offers a (very plausible) interpretation of what he calls a “coded” political reference in one of Habermas’s speeches from 1980. But in a private letter the philosopher rejected Specter’s reading: “No,” Habermas writes, “I consider it impossible to map theoretical positions directly onto party-political ones.”

To his credit, Specter records this objection. But he will not back down: “in the absence of an alternative account, this one seems to do it justice.” Specter’s interpretation is credible. But his insistence is still a little perplexing. Why does he deem it necessary to read Habermas’s philosophical lecture as containing a coded reference? Is something gained in this discovery? Why should a philosopher’s thoughts be tied in such an immediate fashion to contemporary political events? Habermas the public intellectual and Habermas the philosopher may be inseparable, but there are perhaps more subtle­ ways of establishing their connection, without making the philosophical work appear as if it were chiefly code for the more accessible interventions of the public man.

Still, this is otherwise an illuminating and immensely informative book. Specter is a skilful historian of ideas and he uses his talents with sensitivity and precision to sound the multiple resonances in Habermas’s work. With his guidance, we are now poised to better understand how Jürgen Habermas has distinguished himself as one of the great public intellectuals of our time.

Peter E. Gordon is a professor of history at Harvard University.