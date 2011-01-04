The ones I'm writing about are the idealists. Those who are stirred to action by the inhumanity of man to man.

Well, yes, I know that the Dalai Lama? can still draw a big crowd here and there in America. But the Tibetan cause -put on the map, so to speak, by Richard Gere and other Hollywood figures- is an ambiguous venture in that its objective is to restore an authoritarian clerisy to power. Better than "People's China," for sure. Still, while Klout designated Justin Bieber as the most influential person in the world, the 14th Dalai Lama came in second. Lady Gaga came in third and our president, Barack Obama, registered on the intricate matrix as number four. I confess to not having known who Bieber is but I quickly found out. As for Obama, at least on an estimate of power and influence, he would be further down the list than Hu Jintao, Vladimir Putin, Osama bin Laden and maybe even Mark Zuckerberg.

As it happens, after embarrassing prevarications and excuses, the president did see the holy man and more or less pacified the crowd that measures commitment to the human rights cause by symbolic gestures towards the idea of a free Tibet.

And, to be sure, the other imprisoned country, Burma, personified not by an abracadabra saint but by a pampered aristocratic lady has also gotten some de rigueur American attention.