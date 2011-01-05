In addition, it's not as if the FDA is taking the drug off the market completely. The December ruling does not affect FDA approval of the drug for other cancers, where studies have shown clearer benefits. Nor does it prevent a physician from, at his or her own discretion, prescribing the drug to treat a patient with late-stage breast cancer. This sort of off-label use, as it is known, is pretty common.

No, the likely impact will be on insurers, including both Medicare and private carriers, who use FDA approval as guidance in their decisions and may decide against paying for it. (Several insurers have reportedly made the decision already.) That's what has even some more respectable voices in this debate, like Susan G. Komen for the Cure, worried. The drug is so expensive, at up to $8,000 a month, that few patients could pay for it on their own. And it's always possible that, notwithstanding the study results, some very narrow class of patients could derive some benefit from the drug.

The FDA acknowledges as much. It has also offered to work with Genentech to design new clinical trials in which the manufacturer would make the drug available at low or no cost in order to pinpoint that sub-population. Among other things, in such trials FDA could be sure that patients taking the drug understand fully the drug's potentially painful side effects.

Maybe the conservative critics think more clinical trials are not enough -- that insurance programs always have an obligation to reimburse treatments of such dubious benefit and high risk. Fine. That's a respectable argument, albeit a very expensive one. But where was the conservative outrage when the state of Arizona recently declared that its Medicaid program would no longer pay for certain transplants? The state was engaging in precisely the sort of rationing that the FDA supposedly has done with Avastin, but with one key difference. Arizona appears to have made its decision without the extended, rigorous scientific debate that preceded FDA's ruling. As best as I can determine, via Google, none of the right's usual suspects uttered a peep.

Of course, that was the sort of rationing that happens all the time in the U.S. already -- rationing by income. And it’s the kind of rationing that the new health law would greatly reduce, if not eliminate outright, by making sure more people have insurance and that their insurance comes with more consumer protections. But acknowledging that notion would mean grappling with the complicated realities of medicine and health care policy. And, as we've seen so many times, that's not something many of reform's critics on the right like to do.

This column is a collaboration between TNR and Kaiser Health News. KHN is an editorially independent news service and is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization, which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.