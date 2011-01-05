National Review's John Derbyshire, explaining the sharp tone of his debate with Peter Wehner, notes:

Other readers — and, vide supra, my colleague Kathryn — regretted the rancorous tone of the discussion. I don’t really see their point. I am of the same kidney as the late Auberon Waugh, who defined opinion journalism as being among “the vituperative arts.” I enjoy the sensation of my boot connecting with the other bloke’s groin. Perhaps it’s an English thing. If you prefer the genteel murmured sonorities of a David Brooks or a Jonathan Chait, I’m not for you.

Wow, I hadn't realized I had a reputation for gentility. I guess my New Year's vow is to stop being polite and start telling my readers what I really think.