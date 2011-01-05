Theater is an important element of politics, and the show that Michigan’s Republican Governor Rick Snyder orchestrated for his inauguration was encouraging.

Two-thirds of the incoming state legislature is new, among them many tea-partiers. Yet Snyder resolutely resisted the anti-government, no quarter rhetoric that so many in his party have adopted. Instead, his inaugural address repeated his winning mantra of boosting innovation, building a more entrepreneurial culture, keeping Michigan’s young people in the state, and reforming Michigan’s tax structure and government for better performance.

But even more important than the words were the people he surrounded himself with, designed to underscore his inclusive approach to governing. Democratic Mayor Dave Bing of Detroit was the master of ceremonies, while his Republican counterpart from Grand Rapids, George Heartwell, gave the invocation. Former Democratic Governor Democrat Jennifer Granholm sat next to her predecessor, Republican John Engler—both got special Snyder shout-outs. Democratic legislative leaders--now in the minority--were granted podium space and recognition historically reserved solely for those on the “winning” team.

Governor Snyder also struck many moderate chords not touched recently by fellow Republicans: “We need to put party and geography aside and come together as Michiganders to reinvent our state … We need to stop being divisive and become inclusive.” And, in a rare nod to social equity in anyone’s inaugural, Snyder emphasized several times that “the reinvention of Michigan must not leave anyone behind”.