Here is a potential -- or, at least, conceivable -- area for bipartisan support: reforming the tax code. The Wall Street Journal reports that corporate leaders are pushing and it seems to have some support from both parties:

The White House and congressional Republicans are moving from different directions toward a consensus that the U.S. corporate tax code needs a fundamental overhaul, a goal high on corporate leaders' agenda.

Specific proposals for retooling the complex corporate-tax system aren't on the table and the debate over the issue is sure to be lengthy and difficult. But President Barack Obama and Republican congressional leaders are separately sounding the same broad theme that corporate tax rates should be lower.

Here's the lay of the issue. Nominal corporate tax rates are higher in the United States than in most other countries. Conservatives complain about this endlessly, and indeed routinely break their taboo against questioning American Exceptionalism by openly demanding that we mimic Europe's policies. However, the corporate tax code has so many loopholes that effective tax rates -- the percentage of tax that corporations actually pay --are actually on the low side:

That isn't very useful. In theory, left and right ought to agree on a reform that would raise the same amount of revenue by closing loopholes and lowering rates. The trouble is, you'd have to get Republicans to agree not to use it as a pretext to reduce revenue, and that could be hard: