Multiple media outlets are reporting that President Obama today will name William Daley as his new chief of staff, which means I've missed my chance to weigh in on him. Both Jon Chait and Ezra Klein have expressed misgivings about Daley and I share them. I'm also troubled by the accounts in Jeffrey Toobin's book about the aftermath of the 2000 election, in which Daley comes off as reluctant to fight for the Florida recount that might have ultimately put Al Gore in the White House.

Of course, the primary duty of the chief of staff is to run a disciplined White House operation that carries out the president's agenda. It's a particular skill set that, by the looks of things, Daley has. Maybe that's why Obama chose him and why, in the future, people like me will look back on this decision more favorably than we do today.

That brings us to another appointment apparently in the works, although not yet final and, similarly, somewhat controversial. Reports suggest that Obama is likely to tap Gene Sperling, presently a senior adivser in the Treasury Department, to succeed Summers as director of the National Economic Council.