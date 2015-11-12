Review of Some Came Running by James Jones.

Every recognition has always been a hazardous triumph for the young man working in the arts. In recent years the hazards attendant upon youthful success in our society have doubled and redoubled: from movie money to mass media exploitation, the Lorelei are itching to seduce the serious young artist. And all this in addition to the traditional traps: the envious critics lying in wait for his new show or his second novel; the great expectations of his admirers, who peer anxiously over his shoulder, waiting for their fashionable praise to be triumphantly vindicated.

Bearing all this in mind, I began James Jones's enormous new novel with great sympathy, and read it with as much attention as one can devote to a novel of 1266 pages that must be discussed in a weekly magazine. I had not much liked his first book. From Here to Eternity, which I felt to be sentimentally conceived and crudely written; but it was starred with passages of considerable power, and was endowed with sufficient narrative drive to excite the hope that its author would in time master the difficult art he had set out to conquer.

The first thing one notices, I think, about Some Came Running, is how badly it is written. This is not primarily because of Mr. Jones's determination (other novelists have attempted it before him) to abolish the apostrophe—although that in itself is so evident on every page as to warrant passing comment. There are it is true apostrophes here and there, but since they appear most infrequently it can be fairly assumed that they are the typographical errors, and not the “Im,” “hed,” “youre” and “isnt” with which the pages are dotted. Of course it can be argued that these words mean the same with or without punctuation, and that therefore it would be better omitted. But there remains a difference to the eye, the ear and the mind, between “we’re” and “were,” between “we’d” and “wed,” between “she’d” and “shed,” to cite only a few examples of Mr. Jones's maddeningly pointless and irritating rebellion against the apostrophe. Only a tone-deaf writer, insensitive to the resonance-potential of language, would resort to this kind of adolescent defiance—unless he were deliberately attempting, like a dadaist or a Joycean, to smash the traditional forms in order to construct new forms (something with which Mr. Jones could never be charged, since his new book can be regarded as an appalling cenotaph to the traditional realistic novel).