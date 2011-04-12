THIS CLASSIC OF MODERN European literature, which appeared in Croatia in 1965, has just been published in English for the first time. The novel opens with the narrator describing a familiar scene as a math equation. Standing in a public building, Melkior observes two neon signs, one for “Ladies” and one for “Gents”, glowing above intersecting staircases. “A staircase X, he thought, reciprocal values, the numerators GENTS and the numerators LADIES (cross multiplication), the denominators ending up downstairs in majolica and porcelain, where the denominators keep a respectful silence.” No matter what cultural symbols we hide behind, Ranko Marinković coyly reminds us, the lowest common denominator of humanity will always be human waste.

Such cerebral imagery is typical of Marinković, whose narrative epic—set in the former Yugoslavia in the early 1940s—is based on Ulysses, which had appeared in Croatian a few years before Cyclops. The narrator’s compulsion to turn every experience into an intellectual exercise, partially as a response to the horror of World War II, puts Cyclops squarely in the genre that James Wood has called hysterical realism. Melkior, a theater critic who lives alone in a boardinghouse populated by eccentrics, seeks to escape his aimlessness—and his fear of the encroaching fascists—by endlessly perambulating the frenetic city of Zagreb and the insular world of his own thoughts. His mind is a “torture chamber” to which he willingly confines himself, believing that in the mental “labyrinths around which he raced blithely shouting, ‘I’ve disappeared, I’m not here,’ he would really and truly disappear from the sight of the absurdity that lay in wait for him.”

Like Melkior, the reader avoids despair—and most other emotions—by trying to keep up with Marinković’s rapid thought associations, peppered with references to Homer, Dante, Shakespeare, Sophocles, Aeschylus, Petrarch, Stendhal, Dostoyevsky, Voltaire, and a handful of Croatian poets. Although Cyclops seeks to reveal the problems inherent in trying to think one’s way out of reality, the narrator embodies those problems to such a degree that Marinković leaves the reader feeling mightily confined. Still, the stylistic quality of Cyclops—which preceded similar and seminal works of Pynchon, Rushdie, and DeLillo—easily places Markinkovic among the great social novelists of the twentieth century.

As Melkior wanders between bar, café, and bedroom, he meets a zany cast of bohemians and intellectuals who gorge on booze, chase women, and indulge in futile philosophical debates. All of his conversations are punctuated by unspoken paranoia and convoluted fantasies, due in part to sleep and food deprivation. Hoping to avoid conscription by rendering himself unfit for service, Melkior has declared war on his own body, giving the “greedy brute” just enough nourishment to (mostly) avoid fainting, and talking to himself at night to stave off “fortifying” sleep. In trying to protect himself from the physical suffering of war, he develops such loathing for his body that he fears he will slit his own throat in his sleep.