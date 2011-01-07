A couple reactions to songs I heard over the radio recently:
1. "Summer of '69" is a lyrical mess. It's full of obvious contradictions. Consider this:
Me and some guys from school
Had a Band and we tried real hard
Jimmy quit and Jody got married
I shoulda known we'd never get far
That doesn't sound like trying real hard to me. Or how about this:
Standin on your mother's porch
You told me that you'd wait forever
Oh and when you held my hand
I knew that it was now or never
Well, which was it? If she would wait forever, then it's not "now or never." Now or never would be the reaction if she said she wouldn't wait very long.
2. "I would walk 500 miles and I would walk 500 more" is a pretty wordy way of saying "I would walk 1000 miles."