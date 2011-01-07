Most of us are used to seeing the words "Detroit" and "Downsizing" in headlines. And we know what to expect. But today's New York Times story on the "Downsizing of Detroit," written by Bill Vlasick, is something different. Downsizing in this case refers to the size of the cars American automakers are producing. It turns out they're getting smaller, as the industry focuses more on fuel-efficient vehicles.

Of course, experts have been begging Detroit to build smaller cars for years. At first, Detroit wouldn't listen, because it was making so much money on trucks, SUVs, and other behemoths that Americans liked to drive. Eventually consumer tastes shifted, albeit modestly, as fuel costs rose. But by then Detroit couldn't listen, because its high overhead costs made it impossible to turn a profit on smaller, less expensive cars. Things finally hit a crisis point two years ago when, thanks to a recession that was depressing all car sales, Chrysler and General Motors ran out of money--and seemed destined for liquidation, likely taking Ford and the entire auto supply chain with them.

OK, you know that story. And you know why the auto industry apocalypse didn't happen: The Obama Administration engineered a structured bankruptcy, in which the government would provide transition financing so that best part of each company would survive and get a chance to prove itself.

Contrary to critics who attacked it as a "bailout," the process was far from painless: Workers lost jobs, retirees saw benefits become less secure, investors took a bath. But now even many of those criticizing the move now acknowledge that the American auto industry is on the rebound, with GM winning prestigious car awards, Chrysler finally rolling out new products, and, oh yes, the companies paying back most of the money the government loaned them.