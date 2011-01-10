Or must we? In an attempt to “rectify” the reputation of The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn , Alan Gribben, a professor at Auburn University, has joined forces with NewSouth Books to publish a new edition of Mark Twain’s most lauded novel, in which the word “nigger” has been entirely removed and replaced with the word “slave.” The reasoning behind Gribben’s prettifying tweak is that this one “single, singularly offensive word” has become a barrier to its inclusion on school reading lists. Students, he claims, cannot bring themselves to read such offensive language, and teachers feel that, “in the new classroom,” they simply “cannot [teach Huck Finn] anymore.” He goes on, “For a single word to form a barrier, it seems such an unnecessary state of affairs.”

I understand Gribben’s impulse to rebel, but I’m afraid this “state of affairs” he doesn’t like is indeed necessary. The integrity of a writer’s text is one of the sanctities of literature. What a writer writes is what a writer writes, and there is nothing we can do about that. Of course, translators, editors, and those closely involved in the publication process do have their way with the author’s manuscript, and there are gray areas in which the author’s language may not be clear or his intention known; but that hardly justifies our own intervention in a text because we would prefer it to read differently. It is also true that many writers repeatedly dip back into their own work, revising and editing for decades; but the text is theirs to do as they wish. The text is a living but finished thing, and we have no democratic right to change it to suit our tastes, even if our tastes are more ethically justifiable.

Moreover, to reach into the past with a contemporary mindset can be a dangerous game to play. Presentism can only lead to a severely distorted perception of history, as differences are erased and anachronisms abound. This should be obvious. But the inhibition of the itch to reach back and insert our own view of a social or political or moral question into a text may be a little less obvious in this era of customization, when it is common practice to edit and customize everything from Nikes to Facebook pages. Perhaps it is not surprising that a professor would choose to “find and replace” his way through an archetype of American literature so that it may no longer offend us.

Most importantly, the memory of prejudice is our most potent weapon against prejudice itself. As a society, we cannot afford to bowdlerize our collective memory. We do not shy away from teaching our children about the Holocaust; we do not disallow all mention of September 11; and, even more to the point, we pass along the history of our nation’s own faults—Japanese internment camps, slavery, the systemic destruction of the Native American way of life. To “never forget,” as the bumper sticker commands, is to remind ourselves daily that we are responsible for the moral quality of our future.

And so, the removal of the word “nigger” from Huckleberry Finn is another chink in the armor of our critical thinking. If the n-word is a barrier to reading Huckleberry Finn, then I see all the more reason—I say this as a former teacher of literature to schoolchildren—why its retention is imperative. Novels are safe havens for young children, places to explore the dark sides of existence without real-world ramifications. That is why the study of fiction is itself a moral education. In this imaginative exploration of human weakness and error and cruelty, the student also encounters the reality of racism. Indeed, the classroom is the optimal environment for such an encounter. With the support and guidance of a teacher, the shock and the anger can be recognized and analyzed, and turned into a beneficial pedagogical experience. A lesson on racial epithets, and why we do not use them, and what their career has been in the history of American English—surely this is preferable to the avoidance of the subject, which is an exercise in cultural dishonesty.

