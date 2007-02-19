ON NOVEMBER 11, two men in green uniforms arrived at the home of Abakar Yussuf, then ordered his wife outside. “When she came out, they shot her in the back and she fell to the ground and died,” Yussuf told Amnesty International. “They then took her by her feet and pulled her back into the house and set fire to it. … When I returned to find my wife’s body, all that was left were her bones.” Four days later, in the same

Chadian village, attackers threw Abdoulaye Khamis’s 80-year-old brother into a hut they had set on fire. “I ran back … and tried to save my brother,” Khamis explained. “I pulled his body out of the burning hut, but I was too late.” Hundreds throughout eastern Chad were killed in similar attacks during the second half of last year— a year that saw the Darfur genocide continue apace in both Sudan and neighboring states.

Two weeks ago, when President Bush promised in his State of the Union address to “awaken the conscience of the world to save the people of Darfur,” Congress applauded. We cringed. Bush has been promising for years to save Darfur. So has the United Nations. So has Europe. Yet Darfur has not been saved. In Western capitals, the moral high ground belongs to politicians who mouth the correct sentiments about Darfur. But, in the interior of northern Africa, the foreseeable future belongs to roving sadists who—in the name of Arab supremacy and at the behest of Sudan’s genocidal government—shoot wives and toss elderly men into burning huts.

By now, these sadists and their powerful patrons must have figured out the obvious: that no one is going to stop them. Nearly six months have passed since the United Nations authorized the deployment of peacekeepers to end the genocide. But Khartoum continues to wrangle and bluster over the terms of that deployment, and it still seems unlikely that a U.N. force large enough to stop the killing will ever arrive in western Sudan. Meanwhile, many, including the U.N.’s new secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, hold out hope for a negotiated settlement between Darfur’s rebel groups and Khartoum. But, so far, the rebel factions haven’t even been able to unite, let alone bargain effectively with the government. And, besides, Khartoum—which wants to prolong the genocide it designed and orchestrated—is hardly in a rush to cement a genuine peace accord.