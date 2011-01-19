But while we are no less committed to short-form journalism, we also think that the world needs more long-form writing. Not just because long-form writing is, at its best, a pleasure to read, but because there are certain values implicit in long-form writing that are worth defending and preserving. One value is artistry. The best narratives and the best cultural criticism are not simply means of delivering information; they rise to the level of literature. Of course, there can be artistry in blogging, but it is a different kind of artistry. A 300-word post cannot hold you in suspense; nor can it deliver a shocking conclusion. A brilliant piece of long-form storytelling can do both of these things.

Another value, which we hope will especially come through in our argumentative essays, is a certain appreciation for nuance. Writing a long argument means introducing complexities, it means engaging counter-arguments, it means giving yourself as a writer time to doubt your convictions. That doesn’t mean long-form journalism can’t arrive at impassioned conclusions; the best long-form writing often does. But writing long means grappling with all sorts of nuances on the way to those conclusions—and taking readers on a journey in which they will have the chance to do the same.

Our first online cover story exemplifies this approach. It’s an argument by Jonathan Cohn, the country’s foremost health care writer, that looks at the health care lawsuits currently proceeding through the courts. Jon’s thesis is twofold: that the legal arguments being offered by health care repealers have at least a plausible shot at succeeding; and that this outcome would have profound and troubling implications for our society as a whole. To make his argument, Jon takes readers on a fascinating tour of the legal history surrounding the Commerce Clause. When you’re done reading the piece you’ll have a new understanding of the legal intricacies on which the fate of health care reform currently hinges. If your politics are like Jon’s or mine, then you’ll find the arguments on the conservative side unpersuasive. But you’ll also understand them—both their intellectual antecedents and their current implications—in a way that a shorter piece could never have communicated.

In the months to come, our online cover stories will range widely in terms of subject matter and style. Some will be entirely political; some will have nothing to do with politics. Some will be argumentative essays like Jon’s piece today; some will simply be gripping narratives. Underlying all of them, however, will be the same spirit that guides our print magazine: a belief that there is something special, something irreplaceable, about a long magazine article.

Richard Just is the editor of The New Republic.