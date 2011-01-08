Southerners want independence. But could some of their own threaten the vote?

Bentiu, Sudan—The stakes of this get-out-the-vote campaign are the highest of any in recent memory. Starting on Sunday, citizens of southern Sudan will participate in a week of voting on a referendum that, if it passes, will make the south an independent nation. For the results to be valid, however, 60 percent of the 3.9 million people who have registered to vote must cast ballots. Here in Unity state, which would be on the northern border of the new South Sudan, officials report with pride that they have the most registered voters of any state (over 500,000). This includes those who have lived here all their lives, and thousands who, after moving north to escape years of violence in Unity, have returned home to cast their votes. Gideon Gatpan Thor, the state minister of information, says it is critical that every registration translate into a ballot “so that Unity state will lead us into the future.”

(Read Rebecca Hamilton’s earlier dispatches from the Sudan vote: Part 1, Part 2)

The overwhelming sentiment here is that the “future” must be that of an independent South Sudan. Both organized and spontaneous rallies have been taking place every day in Bentiu’s stadium, a dusty patch of land with a single concrete seating area. Police, army, and church groups parade around the grounds before a crowd waving banners displaying the symbol of separation: a single hand with an open palm. Promoting this symbol is key because, with a population that is 85 percent illiterate, the referendum ballots will present voters with their two choices in visual form: two clasped hands for unity with the north, and the single hand for separation.

Preparations for the vote have gone surprisingly well, despite a tight timeline and other logistical hurdles. But fear that disruptions could keep people from the polls or otherwise hinder the voting process is ever-present. And, for officials in Unity state, the risks come as much from southerners as from the government of Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir in the north, which opposes secession. Indeed, there are concerns that some figures with power and influence in the south will try to impede voting.