A gunman shot Representative Gabrielle Giffords, Federal District Judge John Roll, and more than a dozen bystanders at a public event in Tuscon, Arizona on Saturday morning.

At least five people have died, according to multiple media accounts, including Judge Roll and a nine-year-old girl. But the exact number is not clear. Several victims are at hospitals, in critical condition and undergoing treatment.

Giffords survived the attack and, according to a physician from University Medical Center at Tuscon, is recovering from neurosurgery. The doctor said that she was shot "through the brain" but that he is "optimistic" about her condition and that she had been responsive to commands.

President Obama, who addressed the nation from the White House, said she is "fighting for her life."