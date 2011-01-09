Mistake number three:

Our spirited political discourse, complete with name-calling, vilification—and, yes, violent imagery—is a good thing. Better that angry people unload their fury in public than let it fester and turn septic in private.

But it’s not the prospective unloaders of fury that people like me are hoping will watch their rhetoric. If Jared Loughner could have blown off enough steam fulminating against the Fed to skip his attack on a congresswoman, her staff, and several bystanders, I’d be all for it. (Unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to have helped in this case.) The people I’d like to see tamp down their rhetoric are the insincerely angry public figures (say, the Republican candidate seeking Tea Party support, or the typical Fox News anchor) who rile up the angry (and, occasionally, unhinged) for cynical political reasons or crass commercial ones.

Of course, we don’t know yet whether it was some table-pounding pol or TV personality that pushed Loughner beyond his breaking point, or whether he would have melted down in similarly destructive fashion had he spent his life in a monastery. But, as Shafer concedes, there are almost certainly some people who fall into the first category. If public figures can save a few lives by reining in their most outrageously hyperbolic rhetoric, that doesn’t seem like too much to ask. It seems irresponsible not to.

An analogy: Suppose you were running for president of your local PTA chapter, which entailed pleading your case before 100 fellow PTA members alongside your rival for the post, a longtime neighbor and respected pharmacist. Suppose you got to go first, and that you knew someone in the audience was both armed and suffered from paranoid delusions. Whether or not it should be against the law for you to refer repeatedly to your rival as a jack-booted thug bent on confiscating private property, we can all agree that it’s probably not a great idea. Certainly no one would argue that it was a responsible line of attack.

The people urging the tamp-down Shafer finds so oppressive are simply applying this norm to national politics. What’s so awesomely stupid about that?

Update: One other analytical mistake to point out, which is kind of implicit in my argument but worth saying straight-out: Shafer conveniently conflates the sort of metaphors that are a routine and accepted part of daily discourse--words like "attacking" and "destroying," which few are suggesting are problematic (certainly I wouldn't)--with the kind of inciteful, eliminationist rhetoric people like me would like to see less of. Shafer is arguing against a straw man when he argues against a clamp-down on the first kind of language.