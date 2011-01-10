Count me among those who have been worried, for a while, about the violent undercurrent in political speech and, for much longer than that, about the easy availability of guns, particularly in states like Arizona that have notoriously lax gun control laws. Whatever role those factors actually played in this incident—and it’s really too soon to know—I have no problem decrying both. But the role mental health played in this shooting seems a lot clearer, even with the limited information already available. Almost by definition, somebody willing to open fire on a large, unsuspecting crowd has to be deeply disturbed.

Mental health, unfortunately, is probably the illness most likely to go untreated in the U.S. The stigma around mental illness isn’t what it once was, but it still exists. And notwithstanding laws, such as the 2008 Mental Parity and Addiction Equity Act, that have helped to provide more financial support for treatment, funds for care and support of the mentally ill remains woefully inadequate.

Private insurance rarely provides enough coverage for the seriously ill, overwhelming public systems to the point where people who could benefit from therapy, drugs, and community supports--frequently living totally normal, productive lives--instead end up without treatment and sometimes without homes. Inevitably some of these people end up committing crimes, overloading a criminal justice system ill-equipped to handle them. We don't warehouse the mentally ill in asylums anymore. Instead, we warehouse them in jails.

Arizona in this regard is fairly typical. Mental health services in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, has been the subject of litigation for more than twenty years. The state has tried contracting out services to two different private companies, but care seems to be getting worse, not better.

A 2009 survey by the National Alliance on Mental Illness reported that, statewide, mental health services had actually improved over the previous three years, to the point where the organization bumped Arizona's grade from a “D+” to a “C.” But, NAMI noted, there are still enormous problems, from shortages of providers to long waits for services. “Having case managers with nearly 100 clients does not allow them to do anything but respond to emergencies,” one survey respondent told NAMI. “Until my family member has an emergency, there is no case management.”