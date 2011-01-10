Perhaps it was fated that Sudan, possibly the most preposterous of African states and certainly among the most murderous members of the United Nations, should after two wars waged against populations imprisoned within its borders be the first to actually break up. Of course, it depends on two uncertain circumstances. The first is that secession wins the vote in the south. The second depends on whether Omar al-Bashir, the president of Sudan who is under indictment for war crimes by the International Criminal Court, would allow the choice of independence to stand. Frankly, I doubt it.

But Jimmy Carter, who almost comically always sees hope in dread circumstances, announced today that al-Bashir has promised him that Sudan would pay Southern Sudan’s share of the national debt. If you believe this you’ll believe all of Carter’s characteristic nonsense.

It is important to understand the differences between the two wars Muslim Arab Sudan has pursued against other groups in the country. In Southern Sudan the war was fought against some five million Christians, many of them Roman Catholic, and animists of the Dinka, Nuer and Balanda tribes. Two million people were said to have died in this conflict. An edgy truce has held there for five years, and now is the moment of decision.

In Darfur, the victims of the Arabs were mostly other Muslims but from non-Arab tribes. Whatever happens in the south will leave Darfur and Darfurians still in peril.