University of Michigan Athletic Director David Brandon has been flying around the country looking to hire a new football coach while crazed fans (not me, of course -- ha ha!) seize on every scrap of information, including tracking his private plane. For his return trip to Ann Arbor last night, look at what state his plane went out of its way to avoid:

Smart man. You never went to be in, or even above, Ohio, if you can possibly avoid it.