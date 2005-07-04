The Missing Joy

We do have so many more options than did the women of Friedan’s generation, who, if they didn’t leave college altogether to get married, were herded, afterward, into the main female professions of teaching, secretarial work, and nursing and were subject to condescension and ridicule if they tried to branch out further into the typically “male” professions. We do not have to leave work now when our pregnancies start showing. Day care does exist—which it did not, for all intents and purposes, in the 1960s. We have antidiscrimination laws, access to contraception [and abortion, though Warner doesn’t mention it]. The ideal that Betty Friedan dreamed of for women, that we’d be able to reach our “full human potential—by participating in the mainstream of society,” is possible for us.

This, finally, is what the debate comes down to: women’s ability to reach their “full human potential,” to contribute actively and meaningfully to society, in whatever way their natural ambitions and inclinations drive them. And for most women this seems to mean pursuing some sort of professional life, regardless of whether their families could manage without their salaries. There are signs that this is not the scandal that Warner believes it to be. A recent poll in Parenting magazine drew 22,000 responses to the question “Is it okay for moms to work if they don’t need the money?” Seventy-one percent of the responders said yes. By this logic, of course, it is also “okay” for mothers to stay home, for a few months or a few years, if that constitutes the fulfillment of their ambitions. Even Warner recognizes that the reasons stay-at-home mothers give for their decision are often not much different from the reasons working moms give for theirs: “At base, they spring both from a psychological need for self-fulfillment and an effort to meet the material needs of their families.”

Of course, the impediments to free choice can be real. Some women leave the workforce out of the desire to care for their children, but others are pressured to do so by external influences: they cannot find or afford good child care, or they are unable to change work situations that require more from them than they are willing to give. Ironically, the cultural conservatives, who would most be expected to support freedom of choice without government intervention, have stood in the way of the kind of reforms that would make such choice accessible to more women. A standardized system of public regulation for day care, plus generous subsidies to lower-income families, would help to ensure that children would not have to be left in substandard care. (Studies have shown the benefits of good day care on children’s social and intellectual development, so presumably such policies could be justified also in terms of future economic benefits.) But bills in support of child care have come before Congress at least five times since the 1970s, and all but one either died there or was vetoed by the president. (The bill that passed, part of the 1990 Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, was the weakest one, offering improvements for only about 220,000 children.) And the benefits under the current Family and Medical Leave Act, which mandates up to twelve weeks of unpaid maternity leave, are paltry compared with similar laws in Europe; and many companies are exempt.; “

Ambivalence about leaving one’s children nags even the most committed working mother.” Ambivalence about leaving one’s children nags even the most committed working mother. The most poignant moments in I Don’t Know How She Does It come when Kate’s love for her work rubs up directly against her love for her children.

There have been times over the past year when I have tried to explain to my daughter—I felt she was old enough to hear this—why Mummy has to go to work. Because Mum and Dad both need to earn money to pay for our house and for all the things she enjoys doing like ballet lessons and going on holiday. Because Mummy has a job she is good at and it’s really important for women to work as well as men. Each time the speech builds to a stirring climax—trumpets, choirs, the tearful sisterhood waving flags—in which I assure Emily that she will understand all this when she is a big girl and wants to do interesting things herself.

Kate has a brilliant mind, a talent for managing money that is a source of great pride and accomplishment. Working is not a business arrangement for her; it is a calling. But on the next page Kate is powerless against her daughter’s pleas:

“Are you putting me to bed tonight? Is Mummy putting me to bed tonight? Are you? Who is putting me to bed tonight? Are you, Mum, are you?” Do you know how many ways there are of saying the word no without actually using the word no? I do.

I don’t mean to imply that motherhood is not an “interesting thing.” But any woman who feels the tug of the intellect as well as the tug of the heartstrings has to find some way to manage both. “American women—can-do daughters of their country’s optimism—still secretly nourish a poignant hope that there is An Answer to the dilemma of work and family,” Marjorie Williams wrote several years ago in response to Pearson’s novel. “On a personal level, and as a matter of social policy, we often seem to be waiting for the No-Fault Fairy to come and explain at last how our deepest conflict can be managed away.” We are still waiting. But we must not wait for a salvation that can never come. It is time to recognize that there is no inherently perfect balance of work and family, and that no amount of intensive parenting can take away the sadness of not being with one’s children as much as one would like. Children’s needs and desires, and parents’ needs and desires, are constantly in flux. If we are fortunate, we will be able to adjust our lives in accordance with them; and like any contortion, it will require some stretching, some groaning, and some pain. The tension that we feel is not the problem afflicting mothers in America today. It is the solution.