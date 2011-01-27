After a war between India and China—the latter controls about ten percent of Kashmir—India and Pakistan again engaged in combat in 1965. While not significant in terms of borders, the war did alter feelings in East Bengal, then Pakistan’s eastern “wing.” Wolpert does not make much of this, but Bengali resentment over West Pakistan’s focus on Kashmir would be one of the many sparks that led to a third war between India and Pakistan, this time in 1971. After West Pakistan ignored election results that benefited eastern-based politicians—and after a disgraceful lack of attention to a cyclone that ravished Bengal—a revolt in the east was put down with overwhelming force; hundreds of thousands of rapes and murders, and ethnically targeted attacks on Hindus, ensued. A huge number of refugees immediately fled to India.

After Indira Gandhi, the Indian prime minister and Nehru’s daughter, announced her preference for East Pakistan’s independence, and after India began training rebels, Pakistan launched a strike against India. The war was over very quickly: Pakistan was humiliated, and East Pakistan became Bangladesh. The following year, a more formal Line of Control was established along the borders of the original ceasefire line but Kashmir, inevitably, remained in dispute.

Unfortunately, Gandhi’s strong line on Bangladesh proved to be the high-water mark of a reign that became authoritarian and brutal throughout the country and particularly in Kashmir (Wolpert is excellent on this). In 1987, blatantly rigged Kashmiri elections cemented Indian control. Kashmir, Wolpert writes, had by this point long looked “more like an occupied territory than part of a free country.” When a full-scale independence movement broke out several years later, it had the support of Pakistan. For the last two decades, to greater and lesser degrees, Afghan mujahedeen trained by Pakistan, and native Pakistani militants, have infiltrated Kashmir and caused significant mayhem and death. At the same time, the Indian army has declared de facto martial law and become increasingly violent, bringing shame to India’s democratic traditions.

It is impossible to imagine either country forfeiting Kashmiri territory without another full-scale war. That leaves two solutions, one being a vote in the state itself that would presumably result in independence. Despite his restrained optimism about the conflict, Wolpert believes that independence is “implausible” because of the hardened attitudes of each side. He does not spend as much time as he might have on another problem with Kashmiri independence—namely, the backlash that India’s Muslims would face were the country’s only Muslim-majority state allowed to break away. (Both India and Pakistan face other separatist movements, too). This leaves a formal division along the current Line of Control, and the restoration of free elections in Kashmir. However imperfect this solution—from the perspective of either fairness or justice, Kashmir deserves a vote for independence—it may be the lone remaining option.

Two major developments, however, are the preconditions for any solution. First, Pakistan’s corrupt civilian government must earn more domestic and international respect. It is difficult to see any Indian leader agreeing to a long-term peace amidst the current level of Pakistani instability. And second, Indian policies and attitudes are in need of major change. Yes, the Pakistani military and intelligence services have backed anti-Indian terrorists and rebels in Kashmir; but the present uprising is primarily the result of angry Kashmiris who are fed up with the Indian military’s heavy-handedness and torture. It is past time that India approach the problem not as one of Pakistani aggression, but rather as a challenge to its own democratic order, and its conception of itself as a country that respects human rights. It is understandable that India wants to maintain control of Kashmir—indeed, Indian liberals are right to recognize that there is some importance in India containing a Muslim-majority state—but the priority must be the human rights of Kashmiri citizens. There were glimmers of hope that the current Indian government’s response to instability last summer showed some awareness of this, but much work remains to be done.