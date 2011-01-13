But the suffering that Ella endures has nothing to do with “the situation,” and if she is a masochist, it is her parents who are to blame, not her country. Ella’s childhood, we learn, was poisoned by the fighting between her overbearing father and her submissive mother. (She even had a tragic teenage romance with a boy who died young—an echo of Joyce’s The Dead, and an example of Shalev’s tendency to gild the emotional lily.) Like all of us, a psychologist might say, she is urgently in need, but has no idea what it is she needs.

It makes only too much sense, then, that she should try to escape from her post-divorce depression by falling in love with a psychologist, Oded Sheffer, who is the father of one of Gili’s schoolmates. Oded is in the process of divorcing his wife Michal, a neurotic, possessive invalid, and he and Ella cling to each other like survivors of a shipwreck. When they go to bed for the first time, it is not clear whether Ella is having an orgasm or a therapeutic “breakthrough”:

“Don’t be shy,” he whispers, “I want to hear you, I’ve already told you, words are important to me, and I hear myself speaking as I’ve never spoken before, in a voice that is not my voice, telling the story of a body about to be returned to the earth, a deceptive body whose growth was arrested, wizened before it ever ripened … it seems that I can hear the peel of my ancient loneliness splitting, the protective barrier … how scary it is to part from loneliness, how loud, its voice carrying from one end of the earth to the other.”

How can Ella be a mother when she is still fundamentally a child? This is the novel’s central problem, and Shalev is at her best analyzing Ella’s guilty love for the vulnerable Gili. Shalev writes with terrific accuracy and empathy about the life of children—how they communicate despite their inarticulateness, how they overcome helplessness or resign themselves to it. No one who has a child, or remembers being one, could read her description of Gili’s first night in his new, post-divorce home without being moved by his fear, anger, and bravery. When he sees his new room, he crows, “ ‘Mommy, the room’s huge,’ he spreads out his arms, ‘it’s much bigger than my old room’ ”—but Ella knows it is actually smaller, that this is Gili’s attempt to master his loss.

Ella’s divorce brings so much grief to her, to Gili and Amnon, and eventually even to Oded and his family, that it is impossible to say whether it was worth it. Like death or natural disaster, Shalev seems to say, divorce is an absolute rupture; the new life is not better or worse than the old, because it is too different. There is a glimmer of hope, in the last pages of Thera, that Ella and Oded will be able to create a new, more resilient family, but Shalev leaves their future in doubt. “All is not lost, not yet,” Ella pleads; and Shalev suggests that, in human life, that is usually the best we can hope for.

Adam Kirsch is a senior editor at The New Republic. This piece originally appeared in Tablet Magazine.