The greatest offense seems to be that Obama decried what he called “an era of profound irresponsibility that stretched from corporate boardrooms to the halls of power in Washington, D.C.” I would call this a fair summation of an industry’s decision to make massive bets it didn’t understand. The Wall Street view is that it’s not fair to condemn a whole program because of a single slip-up.

No, wait again. That was General Buck Turgidson’s argument in Dr. Strangelove. The Wall Street view is actually sillier than this: “Lincoln could have denigrated all Southerners,” complained JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. “He didn’t.”

Now, I’d say, in asserting that an era of irresponsibility “stretched” from the boardroom to Wall Street, Obama was not condemning all of the business world any more than he was condemning all of Washington, D.C. (a category whose members included, among others, Senator Barack Obama). And yet, the hurt feelings of Wall Street in particular and business in general have not only persisted; they have persuaded Obama to take it upon himself to placate them.

Daley could not be more perfectly suited to this task. Born into a political family, he learned the value of the private sector early in his career. After some early success as a political operative, he joined a law firm where he specialized in using his Democratic connections. (“Bill is obviously not a lawyer whose strength is in drafting complex documents and arguing nuanced cases in appellate courts,” a partner at the firm later told reporter Carol Felsenthal.)

From that job it was back to politics, then on to the vice-chairmanship and later the presidency of Amalgamated Bank. Hoping for a Cabinet spot in the new Clinton administration in 1993, Daley instead got a well-remunerated seat on the board of Fannie Mae. He was subsequently appointed commerce secretary, then ran the Al Gore campaign, after which it was back to the good-old free market. First, Daley joined an investment bank, Evercore Partners. (Colleague testimonial: “I’m not sure that Bill is the first guy [I’d] ask to help me in a derivative mathematical calculation.”)