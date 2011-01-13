Under the cliff walls of apartment blocks, on a narrow patch

of grass as tough and discolored as old carpet,

they have parked their motorbikes and distributed themselves,

a tribe, a colony, girls and boys, some lounged

on the sward, some on cement paving in a strip of shade,

some on two facing wrought-iron benches planted in concrete.

Out of range of grownups, they play cards, they scuffle,

a girl places her head on a boy’s lap to practice kissing,

they smoke, they pass lit cigarettes back and forth, a smaller boy

pops a soccer ball against the wall with slow, heat-drugged, sidewise kicks.

Hours pass. Cigarettes burn down. The ball thuds and shadows lengthen

across concrete from four cypresses and six anorexic ginkgos.