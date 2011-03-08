Prakash introduces us to the city’s icons, like Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy, after whom the city has named a hospital and an art school, but reminds us that he made his fortune trading opium. Bombay was, and remains, a capitalist city, but the commodity it traded freely in its early days was the one that made Jeejeebhoy’s name. The city’s merchants were eager to erect textile mills for a burgeoning international demand, and to produce the cloth they needed cheap labor. The workers arrived from the hinterland; they lived cheek-by-jowl in hovels. Diseases spread, sparing the colonial masters, but the city found ingenius ways to survive amidst Dickensian filth. The city needed to grow, and it did so by devouring land from the sea.

Prakash then discusses the social realists—Sadat Hasan Manto, the writer who later migrated to Pakistan, and Mulk Raj Anand and Khwaja Ahmed Abbas, the leftists who tried to give the city a progressive hue. Some of those writers penned the scripts of Bollywood. Life imitated art, and art absorbed life. In a memorable section, Prakash recounts the story of the tabloid Blitz, which fought a long battle to exonerate a dashing naval officer who killed his wife’s lover in a crime of passion. Its campaign succeeded, and the jury exonerated the officer, leading to the eventual end of trial by jury in India. But rousing the masses through the power of the press is a dangerous business. As Prakash reminds us, in the 1960s a cartoonist-turned-politician called Bal Thackeray used the wit and vitriol of his Marathi-language tabloid, Marmik, to create a divisive political party, Shiv Sena, whose view of the city as a home for native-speakers and Hindus came at a high price.

It is in the realm of cosmopolitanism that Bombay has such symbolic importance to India. In his monumental book, Maximum City, Suketu Mehta explained the beauty of the city: In the crowded suburban trains, “you can run up to the packed compartments and find many hands stretching out to grab you on board, unfolding outwards from the train like petals …. And at the moment of contact, they do not know if the hand that is reaching for theirs belongs to a Hindu or Muslim or Christian or Brahmin or untouchable or whether you were born in this city or arrived only this morning … All they know is that you’re trying to get to the city of gold, and that’s enough. Come on board, they say. We’ll adjust.”

It is this inclusive nature that is now under siege, from within and without. The same Gateway of India, which opens its arms to outsiders, is where you find the Taj Mahal Hotel. On a November night in 2008, gunmen from Pakistan took over the hotel (and another leading hotel at Nariman Point, a Jewish guest house, a café near the Gateway, and the city’s main railroad station) and held the city under siege for more than two days, killing hundreds of people. The terrorists chose Bombay for a good reason: it represents what India can be—a place where people from all parts of the country, speaking different languages, worshiping different gods, come together for the common purpose of leading a better life. Bombay is where barriers crumble; and that idea is the one that the terrorists wanted to attack. Two years later, the city continues to live on edge. (Unlike Delhi and Ahmedabad, to name two cities which have erupted into riots after experiencing targeted violence, Bombay stayed calm. Mass retaliation is rare in trading cities.)

But what ultimately may tear the city apart some day is the threat within, the Shiv Sena. In his novel, The Moor’s Last Sigh, the Bombay-born Salman Rushdie writes: “Those who hated India, those who sought to ruin it, would need to ruin Bombay.” The people he had in mind were the politicians whom Thackeray nurtured. The Shiv Sena has used thuggish force to attack communities, businesses, and ideas that it abhors. The city is littered with examples of businesses changing their names, altering their recruitment practices, and acquiescing to the whimsical demands of the party, and its rival off-shoot, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (the Maharashtra Re-creation Army). Most recently, Thackeray’s grandson went to meet the vice-chancellor of the city’s premier university and remarked that he was annoyed that the university had included the Bombay-born Canadian writer Rohinton Mistry’s novel, Such A Long Journey, as part of its literature syllabus, since it ridiculed his political party and Marathi culture. The vice-chancellor immediately withdrew the book from the syllabus, to the horror of many of the city’s residents.