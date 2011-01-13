I love the past tense, but you can’t live there.

I love the stories you believe add up to you,

Though they never do. I love the way

The rhythms and the tenses and the words

Add up to nothing, or to a diversion, or to this:

I know this place, and even think it’s true

If places can be true), but what does it say?

That if I wake I’ll wake up into it, and then go on?

Or is it just a state of mind, a place to linger in

Or stay, whose seeming is the whole of its reality?

I was born to indecision: I follow thoughts

Wherever they lead, and dreams until it’s clear

They won’t come true. I live in my imagination

Most of the time, biding what’s left of my time

And waiting for no one in particular to come—

Waiting for an ending endlessly deferred,

When you (the reader of my life) and I are one.

This poem ran in the February 3, 2011, issue of the magazine.